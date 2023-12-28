Late snow boosts Black Hills winter tourism after slow start

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Just about everybody around Kota territory was affected by the blizzard, but there is a silver—or should we say—a white lining. The Black Hills experienced a delayed start to the full winter recreation season due to a lack of snow, and that impacted the businesses that depend on having a good base to start with. That finally arrived.

On Wednesday, Terry Peak Ski Resort reached full capacity with skiers. However, not all slopes were open, and there were limited spaces available for skiing.

“Depends on our temperatures and how we can make snow, but we’ve been busy making snow whenever we can, and then this little snowstorm will help us get more open. So, as far as we are concerned, we try to get as much open as soon as we can,” said Terry Peak Ski Area Marketing Director Linda Derosier.

Last year, all winter recreational businesses had a great season, but this year, it has been a slow start, according to the director at Spearfish Canyon Lodge. The director of the snowmobile rental business says that he has 70 employees working the trails, but if there wasn’t going to be any snow this season, it could put a strain on staffing and the economy.

Slopes are limited due to late start of snow (KOTA/KEVN)

“Yeah, we got five feet of snow right when the soil trails started, and it delayed the groomers getting out because we had too much snow, but they were finally able to get out. And it set up a perfect Christmas break for a lot of families. And that’s kind of our wintertime rally, so to speak, like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It’s our winter rally. And between Christmas and New Year’s,” said Spearfish Canyon Lodge General Manager Scott Betten.

With the late start, it didn’t affect the business but gave them hope to achieve their foot traffic and economic goals until the end of the season.

“Yeah, I think it’s gonna still be similar to last year. If we can get snow and we get a good base and it stays, and we can keep on getting some stalls on top of this, we’ll have a good strong winter. And hopefully, the snow stays late like it did last year. And we can get through the end of March, which can kind of help make up for the first, you know, this the last couple of weeks in December,” said Betten.

For all you skiers and snowboarders, the Kussy Express chairlift will open tomorrow. Derosier says she hopes to keep the resort open until the last Sunday of March.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.