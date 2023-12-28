Fire department welcomes 15 babies in 1 year: ‘That has to be a record somewhere’

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s...
The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.(Yuba City Firefighters/Facebook)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA CITY, Calif. (Gray News) – A fire department in California is celebrating the birth of a whopping 15 babies this year.

In a Facebook post, Yuba City firefighters shared a photo of all 15 dads holding their new babies, all born over the last year.

“15 babies in 1 year! That has to be a record somewhere lol!” the department captioned the photo.

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.

Yuba City is located about 40 miles north of Sacramento.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Rapid City on Tuesday night.
Icy challenge for South Dakota drivers
South Dakota invests $1 million in foreign trade
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Mitchell is now open; but travel advisories remain.
Interstate 90 reopens but travel is still dangerous
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience set backs due to blizzard.
Blizzard conditions disrupts travel in South Dakota
City Council members approve the item.
Rapid City Public Works Committee approves reconstruction in Canyon Lake area

Latest News

The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins,...
Sundance the dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium
Cher arrives at the premiere of "Chevalier," Sunday, April 16, 2023, at El Capitan Theatre in...
Cher files for conservatorship over son due to alleged substance abuse
A look at those we lost in 2023. (Source: Prefronted/CNN)
2023: Notable deaths
Palestinians walk through the aftermath of the Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp...
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians, even in largely emptied north