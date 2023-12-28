Cutest pet of the week: Donald Glover Gallagher

Donald was voted this weeks cutest furry friend.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is Donald Glover Gallagher who is of course a cat. His fun fact is he loves chin scratches, sleeping in the sink, and tormenting his siblings.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Rapid City on Tuesday night.
Icy challenge for South Dakota drivers
South Dakota invests $1 million in foreign trade
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience set backs due to blizzard.
Blizzard conditions disrupts travel in South Dakota
City Council members approve the item.
Rapid City Public Works Committee approves reconstruction in Canyon Lake area
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Mitchell is now open; but travel advisories remain.
Interstate 90 reopens but travel is still dangerous

Latest News

Errin Short, a registered dietitian, has a few easy ways to add protein to your breakfast.
Dietitian’s advice to beat ‘Quitter’s Day’ rings reality
Jan. 1 is National Bloody Mary Day.
Mixology at Home – Bloody Mary
The Bloody Mary is not a cure for hangovers but it is a great brunch beverage.
Mixology at Home - Bloody Mary
Legislators receive a rank based on their yes or no votes on criminal justice bills.
South Dakotans for Criminal Justice releases their scorecard on state lawmakers