Christmas snowfall disrupts travel at Rapid City Regional Airport

The winter weather caused some delays at the Rapid City Regional Airport.
By Brad Walton
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills are a beautiful destination for holiday travel. What many visitors don’t know is that the weather in this region can change plans in an instant.

“It’s our third trip back to the airport” said Georgia native Leigh Thurow, whose family had been waiting for Leigh’s brother to arrive at the Rapid City Regional Airport for over 36 hours. His previous two flights had been cancelled due to heavy snowfall beginning on Christmas Day. Despite this, the family appeared to be in good spirits and hopeful that they could complete their Christmas vacation, even if it was late.

The airport’s two primary parking lots were completely full, with a new temporary and unpaved lot opened up. A number of families like Leigh’s were in similar situations, waiting at the airport restaurant. Some individuals were waiting to leave Rapid City and hadn’t even gotten started with their vacations.

There is some good news: no arrivals or departures at the airport were showing as “cancelled” as of Wednesday at noon. There were a few delays, but those are set to clear up soon as snow is cleared, and the Rapid City Regional Airport is getting back on track.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Blizzard conditions with difficult travel today.
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience set backs due to blizzard.
Blizzard conditions disrupts travel in South Dakota
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Mitchell is now open; but travel advisories remain.
Interstate 90 reopens but travel is still dangerous
Woyatan Lutheran Church attendees wait in line for lunch after the ceremony.
Rapid City Church Blends Christmas Festivities with Native American Tradition

Latest News

Snowmobile rentals
Late snow boosts Black Hills winter tourism after slow start
Pivot Point can help people who are navigating seasonal affective disorder
A security guard on duty in Rapid City Public Library
Rapid City to add security specialists in early 2024
Dahl Arts Center
The Dahl Arts Center is looking for volunteers to help work on projects