United Nations report highlights issues impacting South Dakotans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in nine years, the United Nations issued a report on human rights concerns in the United States.

Some of those concerns affect South Dakotans.

First Alert Investigative Reporter Beth Warden spoke to those who attended the meetings in Geneva and highlighted issues to be addressed here at home.

A series of meetings in Geneva followed by a report have some reviewing the concerns of the worldwide delegates.

Stephanie Amiotte of the American Civil Liberties Union attended the meetings and cites issues affecting South Dakotans, especially minorities.

“Hate crimes, hate speech, racial profiling, missing and murdered Indigenous people,” said Amiotte.

And the criminal justice system: “Over-incarceration of people of color.”

Niemma Thassing is the former chair of the Brookings Human Rights Commission.

“I worry every night about what my son and my three grandsons are going to go through. The incarceration rate here, and the way that things go in the prison are a symptom of, ‘It has nothing to do with me.’ It’s icky for people of color here in South Dakota and all over,” said Thassing.

The Vera Institute reveals that in South Dakota, the percentage of minorities behind bars is often a much higher percentage than the general population.

The UN also highlighted voting concerns: “Voting rights violations, the violation of rights of Indigenous peoples to protest,” said Amiotte.

Chase Iron Eyes of the Lakota Law Project claims ongoing issues, even after a judge agreed with items in a National Voter Registration Act lawsuit in 2022.

“Tribal Nations had to bring this in the first place to compel South Dakota to comply with United States law,” said Iron Eyes.

Former State Representative Shawn Bordeaux observed the closure of a voter registration booth in Mission.

“That was disappointing to me,” said Bordeaux.

Creating change could include strengthening state human rights laws. Lawsuits are also an option.

“If in fact there are civil rights being violated that are also covered by this international treaty, that is certainly something that the ACLU takes very seriously and has litigated around and intends to litigate around in the future,” said Amiotte.

Thassing hopes for open communication.

“We have a lot of work to do in South Dakota. It’s changing how we look at things, when we as a community are open to understanding each other.”

United Nations delegates may issue a response to the UN.

You can read the report here.

