Sunshine Expected for the Rest of the Week; Cooler Temperatures Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 20s and upper teens in and around the Black Hills but out towards the SD Plains, temperatures will be in the low teens and single digits. Clear skies are expected for the night tonight. Those clear skies turn sunny for the entire day tomorrow with complete sunshine on tap. Temperatures get into the 40s in the Foothills and NE Wyoming, while locations with a large snow pack stay in the 30s all day. Temperatures remain in the upper 30s and 40s for Friday with sunshine once again likely for most of the day. A few clouds might work their way in for the afternoon south of I-90. This weekend is looking to be sunny with temperatures in the 30s for most on Saturday, however a few spots get into the low 40s. Sunday, colder air pushes through with a chance that high temperatures remain below freezing.

Heading into the new year at midnight on New Years Day, temperatures will likely be in the low 20s and teens, so make sure to bundle up for the holiday activities. Temperatures starting off the new year will make it into the upper 30s and 40s by the afternoon before another shot of cooler air makes it into the region for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Sunny skies are expected then, but temperatures will likely remain in the 30s in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.