Rapid City street maintenance team keeps traffic flowing through snowstorm

Early preparation helped but storm was still challenging.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City and surrounding areas were struck by a significant winter storm beginning on Christmas afternoon. While some residents may have been caught off guard, Rapid City’s street maintenance team has been planning for this event for over a week.

“Periodically, we’ll call up National Weather Service, we’ll look at every weather professional we can find to see what their ideas are, and we look at the models ourselves” said Rapid City street maintenance supervisor Jeremy Cahill. Cahill also mentioned that his team had checked their fleet of snowplows and salt trucks for any mechanical issues during the previous week.

Before the first snowflake fell, the street maintenance team was already on the streets doing precautionary work. Specialized trucks sprayed salt water onto roads around Rapid City, which would facilitate evaporation once snow began to accumulate. This preliminary salt spraying made plowing easier during the snow event.

Cahill and his team felt that this winter storm was manageable relative to storms they had seen in the past. Their preparation and execution, involving over 30 vehicles, mitigated traffic issues in the city throughout the snowstorm.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Blizzard conditions with difficult travel today.
A strong storm is looking to impact Christmas Day travel
Woyatan Lutheran Church attendees wait in line for lunch after the ceremony.
Rapid City Church Blends Christmas Festivities with Native American Tradition
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience set backs due to blizzard.
Blizzard conditions disrupts travel in South Dakota

Latest News

City Council members approve the item.
Rapid City Public Works Committee approves reconstruction in Canyon Lake area
Woyatan Lutheran Church attendees wait in line for lunch after the ceremony.
Rapid City Church Blends Christmas Festivities with Native American Tradition
Merry Christmas from the KEVN Black Hills FOX weekend news team!
Merry Christmas from the weekend Black Hills FOX news team
Top holiday toys from the year you were born