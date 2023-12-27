Rapid City Public Works Committee approves reconstruction in Canyon Lake area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting on Tuesday, committee members approved item PW122623-02 to authorize advertisement of bids for reconstruction in the Canyon Lake area.

With a $3.7 million budget, the Public Works Department will seek contractors to work on improvements in this area of west Rapid City.

City Council members Lance Lehmann, John Roberts, Kevin Maher, and Lindsey Seachris unanimously voted to approve the item.

Once started, this project will seek to make improvements on Dover Street, 9th Avenue, Cottonwood Street, and 1st Avenue.

