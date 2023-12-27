Rapid City home and business owners, remember to clear your snow

Home and business owners have 24 hours after a storm to clear snow and ice.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:25 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills is experiencing the first major storm of the winter, and once it passes, it is time for home and business owners to clear off the snow.

According to a Rapid City ordinance, you will have 24 hours after a storm to remove snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to or in front of your property, this includes other areas that could possibly be public access.

If not, the city’s code enforcement office says there could be consequences and fines.

” What happens, generally speaking, is if people do not have their sidewalks cleared off, we’ll do it for them but then that means that we’re going to pay someone and then it’s gonna be charged to the homeowner. It’s amazing how many injuries we get from people falling and slipping on the ice and snow. So please, I just implore you to keep your sidewalks clear of snow and ice,” said Rapid City code enforcement division manager John Olson.

Some people don’t wait for that deadline to approach, getting out Tuesday to make sure the sidewalks in front of their businesses are safe and welcoming.

” We want it safe; we don’t want anybody to fall especially getting into their vehicles and we don’t want anyone to have an excuse not to shop downtown so we gotta keep the sidewalks clear so people feel comfortable and can get out and about,” said Brass Rail employee Mat Peters.

The city of Spearfish also follows the same guidelines but residents there have up to 48 hours to remove the snow.

