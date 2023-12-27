Rapid City Council pass motions to apply for infrastructure grants

Rapid City might ask for $15 million to build infrastructure.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:24 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The state of South Dakota has $200 million that municipalities can use to build public infrastructure in an effort to encourage housing development.

The Rapid City Council held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss passing five motions pertaining to public infrastructure grants for the city.

Those motions were for the following: Prairie Meadows South Subdivision, Valley Drive and Homestead Street extensions, Sedivy Lane sewer improvements, Shephard Hills booster station, and Homestead and Timmons sewer improvements. Rapid City grants division manager Jamie Toennies spoke about the application process needed to acquire state funds.

“The next step with these resolutions then we’ll be able to apply to the state for that funding and ultimately South Dakota Housing decides what will get funded,” said Toennies.

Toennies also spoke about the rapid growth of the city and the possible benefits receiving these grants would provide the community.

“If they support everything that we have approved through resolutions for the city, that’s over 600 single-family homes, over 800 multi-family homes that are gonna be developed. As well as critical infrastructure like increasing sewer capacity fixing some of the streets and building new roads,” said Toennis.

Toennies is hopeful that their applications will be chosen as Rapid City is growing at such an exponential rate it would make the implementation much easier.

