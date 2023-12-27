A quieter weather pattern returns.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect slippery roads into this morning’s commute, so leave a little early and allow for extra time to arrive at your destination safely.

Mostly sunny skies will be likely for much of the area later today, which will help melt the snow on area roadways and improve driving conditions for many. High temperatures will range from the 30s to the low 40s.

Sunshine continues Thursday and Friday, where highs will range from the 30s to the 40s. The nice weather will stick around to begin the weekend, as highs will be in the 40s for many. A weak front will pass through and usher in cooler temperatures come Sunday, but it will remain mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 30s for many for the final day of 2023.

Highs will return to the 40s to start off 2024 with plenty of sunshine. The next chance of moisture may arrive around the first weekend of January.

