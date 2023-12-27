Icy challenge for South Dakota drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the end of the year approaches, Mother Nature decided to bring snow and winds that hammered Western South Dakota Monday night into Tuesday, making it a challenge to get around.

“It’s a little bit more than I’d like to have for our first snow, but it is South Dakota,” expressed Rapid City resident Jeromy Gednalske.

“We were lucky, I’ll tell you, but we were lucky we came into town last night; we’re lucky we got here because if we’d been out and we were out East if we’d been out in that country, we’d still be out there,” shared Rapid City resident Bob Geis.

The main roads around Rapid City started to become more drivable as the day started to wind down, allowing people to get around much easier than Tuesday morning, but as the snow started to go away from the main roads and water started to become more common, so did the ice on the ground, which was still making it slick in some areas.

“As far as people driving, I recommend slowing down. The intersections get pretty slippery, and... just use some common sense,” expressed Gednalske.

While the main roads were mostly clear by Tuesday night, some side streets and neighborhood roads were still in need of more attention, and when driving in conditions like the one on Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says to maximize your safety on the roads when there is snow, leave yourself extra time to get to your destination if you are heading out. Plus, to follow one of the golden rules which is to slow down if you are driving in those conditions.

If you are planning to use I-90 anytime this week, it would also be beneficial to check the South Dakota Department of Transportation 511 website. You can get all of the updates on what areas are open and which areas are closed on the interstate.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.