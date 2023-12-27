Deployed soldier’s dog found three weeks after going missing from South Carolina home

By Kevin Connaughton and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A dog who went missing for three weeks while his military owner was deployed overseas has been found safe, WIS reports.

The dog, a Pitbull named Titan, was found 10 miles from his South Carolina home after going missing for about three weeks.

According to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue (HBPR), Titan went missing from Chinquapin Road on Dec. 7 and was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 4:30 p.m.

Since Titan’s owner is a soldier currently overseas, the dog had been staying with his family on Harbison Boulevard.

Several people jumped in to help when Titan went missing, HBPR added.

Linda Provence, the co-founder of HBPR, told WIS she put up flyers and knocked on doors looking for the pup.

The rescue said many kind people rode around, hung flyers, put out food, talked to people, set up feeding stations, cameras, searched with drones and shared on social media.

“One lady even set up a skillet and fried bacon to try to lure him,” Provence said.

Then on Tuesday morning, Titan was found sleeping on another family’s back porch and was able to FaceTime with his owner after the service member’s other family drove down from Charlotte.

“When I drove up the driveway and saw them with him, they had the owner on Facetime,” Provence stated. “Just seeing his face and seeing that happy dog back with his family. That sort of reward is a thrill for me.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Blizzard conditions with difficult travel today.
A strong storm is looking to impact Christmas Day travel
Woyatan Lutheran Church attendees wait in line for lunch after the ceremony.
Rapid City Church Blends Christmas Festivities with Native American Tradition
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience set backs due to blizzard.
Blizzard conditions disrupts travel in South Dakota

Latest News

FILE - Lee Sun-kyun, from left, Kim Hee-won and Ju Ji-hoon poses for photographers at the...
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ found unconscious
Black Hills home and business owners remember to clear your sidewalks.
Rapid City home and business owners, remember to clear your snow
Rapid City Council approves motions to apply for federal infrastructure grants
Rapid City Council pass motions to apply for infrastructure grants
A snowplow driver at the street maintenance facility prepares to clear the roads for Rapid...
Rapid City street maintenance team keeps traffic flowing through snowstorm
City Council members approve the item.
Rapid City Public Works Committee approves reconstruction in Canyon Lake area