Snow Tapering Off and Sunshine Returning

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight, snow showers will start to taper off with a few spots picking up a couple of more inches of snow overnight. Temperatures hover in the 20s and 30s across the area overnight. Clouds start to clear out of the area, following the snowfall. Mostly sunny skies start off your Wednesday with temperatures starting to rise. NE Wyoming will see temperatures in the 40s by the afternoon. However, where snow has fallen over the course of the past two days, we are going to see temperatures stay in the 30s for highs. As we head into Thursday, sunny skies continue, but temperatures remain in the 30s for those with snow cover. Temperatures where there is no snow, 40s are likely. Friday, temperatures get into the 40s in most locations, however a select few will see temperatures in the 30s once again. Saturday, warmer temperatures return with 40s likely almost everywhere.

Sunday, a weak cold front pushes through, bringing some cooler temperatures with highs staying in the 30s for most. Sunny skies continue into the end of the weekend. Starting off next week and the New Year on Monday, temperatures will reach the upper 30s and low 40s across the area. Tuesday, 30s and a few 40s are likely with sunny skies continuing.

