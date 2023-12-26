Rapid City Church Blends Christmas Festivities with Native American Tradition

Woyatan Lutheran Church attendees wait in line for lunch after the ceremony.
Woyatan Lutheran Church attendees wait in line for lunch after the ceremony.(Brad Walton)
By Brad Walton
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At the Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City, local Lakota leaders have put together a new type of celebration.

“This is a Lakota ministry and we predominantly serve the Native American community. So, what we get here, in this community, is - we get a little bit of our Lakota culture.”

Drums, singing, and storytelling highlight this one-of-a-kind Christmas celebration. Old Horse also said feeding the community is one of the most important responsibilities of the Lakota people.

“Using those Lakota concepts but bringing them into the dominant society and saying ‘here’s the difference’ - this is how we show our love to the people.”

Following the Christmas ceremony, Woyatan’s leaders gathered homeless community members into a bus and provided them with soup, coffee, and warmth in anticipation of a nighttime snow event.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested after North Rapid armed robbery
A strong storm is looking to impact Christmas Day travel
Miss B's Beer Garden bar
Single mom mixes hard work and dreams to own the bar she once tended
Rapid City restaurants open on Christmas
Chapel in the Hills lit up for the Holiday Season.
Final weekend to illuminate your holidays at Chapel in the Hills

Latest News

Feeding the community and homeless
The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is serving more than 300 people this Christmas
Merry Christmas from the KEVN Black Hills FOX weekend news team!
Merry Christmas from the weekend Black Hills FOX news team
Avoid drunk drivers this holiday season
A look at the Minuteman Missile Museum and the history of the Cold War
A final look at the Minuteman Missile historic site