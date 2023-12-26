Merry Christmas from the weekend Black Hills FOX news team

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was the night before Christmas, and all through the Black Hills FOX news station, not a reporter was stirring, as some were on vacation.

Still, the few that were present had a moment to spare to talk about their Christmas traditions while sitting down in a chair.

“My family has gotten together every year; we make sure everybody is there at the house, and like I said in the potluck style, it’s just that we know what we’re doing every year,” shared KOTA and KEVN weekend anchor and reporter Adrian Carbajal.

“One of my holiday traditions is making reindeer food! It’s oats and glitter so that when Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer come to drop off presents at my house, they can see the front steps to my house. So my grampa and I used to get oatmeal and glitter, and it’d be our tradition together,” shared KOTA and KEVN sports anchor and sports reporter Andrew Lind.

“Typically we open a present on Christmas Eve, and then the next day we would spend hours traveling to grandparents’ houses all around New York,” shared KOTA and KEVN meteorologist and reporter Shelby Peplowski.

“I’m a family girl; food, family, festivities, all of that—yes, you know all of that comes with the holiday season,” shared KOTA and KEVN reporter Kayla Henderson.

“One thing that kind of sets us aside is that every 23rd, we do a Christmas party where sort of the whole extended family comes together. We all exchange gifts; we all make a big meal, and we take pictures, and that’s sort of like our tradition every year, and it’s a good way to keep in touch,” shared KOTA and KEVN reporter Cody Dennis.

Those jolly reporters sharing their stories not a moment too soon felt a cloud growing over them, filling’em slightly with gloom knowing this year could be a year far from home but cheering up noticeably knowing they’ve found a cheerful community and a new home.

“Coming out here, I didn’t really think I was going to make new traditions, but you know, no family out here this year. I’ll be by myself; maybe I’ll try to do something nice for the people in the office; we’ll see how that kind of goes that day,” expressed Carbajal.

“Maybe a holiday in the future or next Christmas, I kind of want to give to those who are less fortunate. I was always very fortunate with lots of presents and lots of gifts, but I understand that that’s now what everyone gets on Christmas,” expressed Lind.

“Devote more of my time to giving back to the community if I could find like a soup kitchen. I used to do that a lot while I lived in New York. If I could find like a soup kitchen or any kind of you know work giving back to the community, I would definitely like to start that next year,” expressed Peplowski.

“I’ve been excited to learn a little bit of what happens here in Rapid City and what they kind of do for Christmas, and hoping that maybe next year I can kind of take part in some of that celebration. For me, it was sort of just learning this year, so next year I can maybe be more involved,” expressed Dennis.

“Building a relationship, building a connection with people, like through friendship, they’re my new family, and so I have people ask me, ‘hey, you want to come over for Christmas?’ and I am like, ‘Yeah!’ So I come and fellowship with them, just seeing like different faces, eating with different people, and just gathering together,” expressed Henderson.

From tales of traditions with some of our crew the weekend specifically that gives you the news, we explored their holiday traditions with some ideas they’d want to start anew. Till next year, Merry Christmas to you.

