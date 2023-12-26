Interstate 90 reopens but travel is still dangerous

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Mitchell has reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. However, No Travel Advisories are still in place on some highways across the state.

Even with the interstate reopened, travelers are advised that the combination of snow accumulations and sustained strong winds are causing snow-packed and ice-covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions. These factors will continue to create difficult travel conditions throughout the day and into the evening.

Reminders for travelers from the SDOT:

A Blizzard Warning is still in effect in western South Dakota for Tuesday. Sustained high winds are forecasted throughout the day.

Travelers should expect to encounter very slippery and ice-covered roads.

Snow removal equipment will be present on the roadway.

Tow plows and recovery equipment will also be in operation.

Please use extra caution. If traveling, reduce travel speed and do not use cruise control.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

