The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is serving more than 300 people this Christmas

The early evening news on KEVN.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s Christmas, and some people don’t have the luxury to be with family or open presents. The Black Hills community is known to show gratitude throughout the year, and Monday, the Cornerstone Mission served food to the homeless in an effort to make them feel inclusive during the holiday.

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission assisted 350 people in need on Christmas Day. Volunteers helped in the kitchen, with much of the food donated. Due to Christmas’ popularity, all volunteer positions were filled six months early, according to the executive director.

“This is all about family, and for many of our guests, we are their family, so it’s really exciting to take people from many different walks of life and get us all together in a group to celebrate Jesus’s birthday, celebrate the familiar structure that we have here. So, it’s just a really fun day,” said The Cornerstone Rescue Mission Executive Director Lysa Allison.

The Rescue Mission serves three meals daily, seven days a week to those in need. Today’s holiday meal is a festive treat, featuring ham, macaroni and cheese, rolls, and other classic holiday dishes.

“I just want to make sure that they feel like they were remembered because sometimes they don’t get recognized, and I try to recognize each person,” said Cornerstone Rescue Mission Kitchen Manager Lisa Tognotti.

Tognotti says being able to serve the people in the community is just what Christmas is all about.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested after North Rapid armed robbery
A strong storm is looking to impact Christmas Day travel
Miss B's Beer Garden bar
Single mom mixes hard work and dreams to own the bar she once tended
Rapid City restaurants open on Christmas
Chapel in the Hills lit up for the Holiday Season.
Final weekend to illuminate your holidays at Chapel in the Hills

Latest News

Woyatan Lutheran Church attendees wait in line for lunch after the ceremony.
Rapid City Church Blends Christmas Festivities with Native American Tradition
Merry Christmas from the KEVN Black Hills FOX weekend news team!
Merry Christmas from the weekend Black Hills FOX news team
Avoid drunk drivers this holiday season
A look at the Minuteman Missile Museum and the history of the Cold War
A final look at the Minuteman Missile historic site