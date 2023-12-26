Blizzard Conditions Overnight Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, heavy snow combined with blowing snow will take over with travel not advised anywhere tonight. Temperatures will get into the 20s and teens overnight with that snow continuing. Tomorrow, we will see temperatures stay in the 30s and 20s across the region. Snow will be continuing to fall throughout the day tomorrow with windy conditions continuing. There are many warning and advisories up right now. Winter weather advisories are up for Harding, North Perkins, the Hermosa Foothills, and the Central Black Hills. Multiple different snow totals are possible within the advisory. Winter storm warnings are in effect for Eastern Fall River, the Northern Hills, Northern Foothills, the Wyoming Hills, Rapid City, NE Crook, and Butte. Up to 12 inches are possible within these warnings. Ice is also possible here too. Blizzard warnings are up for Ziebach, Haakon, Jackson, Bennett, Oglala Lakota, the Pennington County Plains, Meade, and Southern Perkins county. Blowing snow and heavy accumulations are possible here. That snow will continue overnight tonight and last for most of the day tomorrow. Ice is also possible as we head into tomorrow afternoon and overnight into Wednesday morning. Snow totals for the area will reach the highest in the Northern Black Hills and out on the SD Plains. Rapid City in the range of 4 to 7 inches. Tonight we will see temperatures drop into the 20s and teens with heavy snow and blowing snow. Tomorrow, snow and blowing snow continues with winds gusting up to 50 mph. The next three days in NE Wyoming are showing that we aren’t see much. The Hills will see snow on Tuesday with some lingering snow showers in Deadwood Wednesday morning. Rapid City seeing an increase in temperature as we head through the rest of the week, back above average in the mid 40s by Thursday and Friday.

