Blizzard conditions disrupts travel in South Dakota

Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience set backs due to blizzard.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monday night, a blizzard rolled into western South Dakota, resulting in some travelers being stranded.

As of Tuesday morning, Interstate 90 is reopened, but many of the roads are still under no travel advisories, due to a combination of snow accumulations and strong winds. To stay up to date on interstate and road conditions in South Dakota, click here.

One traveler who was supposed to fly back to Texas Tuesday said that while the interstate was a smooth ride for the most part, she ran into some trouble at the airport.

“Everything went smooth until out front here where I got stuck. And now my plane is stranded and I don’t know what time my next flight will be. I’m waiting for my daughter who lives here in Rapid to pick me up, and we’ll go on from there,” said the Texas resident.

The harsh weather conditions resulted in the majority of flights coming in and going out of Rapid City Regional Airport being canceled. To keep up to date on flights, check your airline’s app, or click here.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, all flights other than Allegiant flying from Rapid City to Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona, were canceled. Delta, United, and other airlines are currently canceled until Wednesday morning.

