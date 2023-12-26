Avoid drunk drivers this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holidays are the perfect time to host your friends and family, but when it comes to drinking at your holiday party, it’s important to remember your guests have to get home.

Celebrations have already started and will continue through the new year, but with all the cheer in the air, alcohol is flowing as well.

Drunk driving is not only against the law, but it can also be deadly as well. In South Dakota from Thanksgiving through December 18th, there have been 14 car accident deaths due to alcohol.

“So, a really big thing is, be observant. Make sure you’re watching all traffic, drunk driving doesn’t just happen at nighttime hours, it actually happens during the day, any time of day. Things that you can observe like swerving, stopping, not obeying traffic signals, or overly obeying traffic signals, failure to maintain lanes. And if you see something, say something,” says South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper, Elyse Helkenn.

Being drunk impairs your ability to make decisions, and comprehend your surroundings, and it can slow your reaction time. Before you step into a vehicle, there are some sobriety tests you can do, ones that law enforcement will run if you are pulled over.

The first would be considered a step-test. Find a straight line, and set your feet one in front of the other, heel to toe. Then you’ll proceed to walk 9 steps in a straight line, turn around, and walk 9 steps back. This test will determine your physical ability to walk in a straight line, if you can’t, you aren’t sober enough to get behind the wheel.

The second test will test your balance. While standing in place, keep your hands by your sides and lift one foot while looking down at your toes. If you can’t make it 10 to 15 seconds without putting your foot down or wobbling, you should not get behind the wheel.

It is vital to you and those around you that you are prepared before drinking, make sure you have a designated driver, whether you are hitting the town or driving to grandma’s house.

“Make sure the designated driver knows they’re the designated driver. You can also plan ahead with Lyft, or Uber, or a taxi service if you have that available in your town,” Helkenn continues.

Drunk driving is dangerous even if you aren’t behind the wheel, and even if you choose to walk home, you can still be in danger of drunk driving.

“So as a pedestrian it’s super important to pay attention to your surroundings, make sure you’re staying on the sidewalk and not on the road, I know with winter weather that can be hard. Wear brighter-colored clothing if you have anything reflective, especially at night-time in places that are not lit very well. And stay off your phone, make sure you’re watching for traffic and other drunk drivers,” she finishes.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, or about to get into their car, call 911 to report it to the police.

