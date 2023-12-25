A winter storm is on the way!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A powerful winter storm centered near Omaha, Nebraska will retrograde northwest today through Tuesday. This will push snow and high winds from east to west into western South Dakota, all the way to the east side of the Black Hills. The combination of snow and high winds will create blizzard conditions over the western South Dakota plains just east of Rapid City. Total snow accumulations of up to a foot or more could fall in Ziebach, Haakon, Jackson and Bennett Counties.

In Rapid City, 1″ to 3″ of snow is possible late tonight and Tuesday, with strong winds causing blowing snow. This highest impacts will be east of Cambell St.

Upslope northerly winds will increase over the northern hills Tuesday and Tuesday night. As a result, snow will develop, with 3″ to 6″ possible in both the northern Hills and Wyoming Black Hills.

The storm weakens and slides southeast late Wednesday, bringing an end to the snow. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s to near 50 during the second half of the week and the New Year’s Weekend.

