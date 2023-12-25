Senator John Thune blames Senate Democrats for lack of vote on Security Supplemental Bill

Senator Thune took to the Senate floor to express frustration over the bill.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:53 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The U.S. Senate stayed in session a week later than usual to try and reach a compromise on a few bills like the National Security Supplemental Deal.

The Security Supplemental would include aid for both Israel and Ukraine. The biggest hold-up for this bill is whether to include funding for security on the southern border.

South Dakota Senator John Thune took to the Senate floor to discuss the bill and share frustration that a vote was not held this week.

”Democrats have known for months that border security was going to be part of National Security Supplemental, after all, the president himself requested border funding in his supplemental request. Republicans have had a border security proposal on the table literally since the beginning of November,” Thune said.

The Senate did not hold a vote on the National Security Supplemental, meaning that it will be at least January before the bill can pass.

