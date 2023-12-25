RCFD cadet program helps creates the next generation of heroes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Prepare, prevent, and protect is the mission of the Rapid City Fire Department.

Seven students are getting an up-close look at what these words mean.

Launched in September, the cadet program turns teens into potential firefighters and EMTs.

Through hands-on experience and training, cadets are taught essential firefighting skills, first aid, and CPR.

While the program serves to educate teens about the Rapid City Fire Department, it also serves as a recruitment tool.

“They’re going to get to learn a number of different aspects of our jobs. So, whether that’s firefighting; structural or wildland. They’ll learn emergency medical services; they’re going to have an opportunity to kind of get a glimpse into all of it,” said Jim Bussell, a firefighter and paramedic for RCFD. “And that’s important not just for recruiting but for community support, we want them to understand what a Rapid City firefighter does day in and day out.”

Cadets meet regularly year-round.

Cadets who complete the program will walk away with certificates for CPR, EMT, and intro to wildland firefighting.

“This wasn’t going to be the traditional of like cardboard hat, paper sticker kind of thing. It was like we’re going to go do real things and get real-world experience. And so, I was super pleased to find out it was going to be taken seriously and we weren’t going to be kind of children around or things like that,” said cadet Jhett Waltman, who is a senior at Stevens High School.

Applications for the 2024 cadet program will open in the spring. Potential cadets must be juniors or seniors, maintain a 2.0 GPA, and pass a physical fitness test.

