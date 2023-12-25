Last minute shopping in Rapid City

Shoppers got their last-minute gifts in at Uptown Rapid.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:53 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When it comes to why people are out shopping on Christmas Eve, there were a few reasons that people mentioned. The most obvious and common was that they lost track of time.

“No, just waited till the last minute I think to finish our shopping so,” said one shopper.

Aside from forgetting to set aside time for shopping, one couple said they really just wanted to get more stuff for the kids in their family.

“Mostly for kids. We like to celebrate the holiday for the kids. It’s more toward the kids,” said one pair of shoppers.

We ran into a recurring reason for the outing that we weren’t expecting. A good number of people came out last minute shopping for gag gifts.

“A gag gift for my brother (What’re you thinking? What do you have in mind?) Something that shouldn’t be said on the news,” said another shopper.

“I do have something specific in mind for today. My best friend always likes wearing goofy t-shirts so I’m looking for one of those hoping to surprise him. He always likes funny sayings which are not always appropriate for television,” said Tucker, a shopper out on Christmas Eve.

It seems the gag-gift market may be growing if the people we spoke to are any indicator of the market. We hope you found everything you wanted to get your loved ones this holiday.

