Festive showdown continues at Custer State Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fierce battle of the trees is happening at Custer State Park, with trees from different organizations duking it out to see what the best holiday spirit is this year.

The sixth annual Festival of Trees is hosting around 14 trees that are currently displayed at the main visitor center at Custer State Park, with each tree representing a Custer business or a business from the surrounding area. People visiting have the chance to vote on their favorite tree at the visitor center, with the winner of the festival being highlighted on the state park’s Facebook page.

Here are some of the festive trees displayed at the visitor center at Custer State Park:

The businesses and organizations that are participating in the Custer State Park Festival of Trees are:

CSP Park Attendants VFW Outlaw Ranch Custer Senior Center Custer County Democrats Journey On Custer Park Resorts NSDAR - Harney Peak Chapter - Daughters of the American Revolution Visit Rapid City Heritage Arrows Home School Custer Mile High Garden Club Custer Chamber of Commerce Seventh Circuit CASA Program The Mammoth Site

Voting will continue until Jan. 1, and the winner will be announced after New Year’s Day.

