Festive showdown continues at Custer State Park

Decorations on Custer State Park Resort's tree.
Decorations on Custer State Park Resort's tree.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:44 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fierce battle of the trees is happening at Custer State Park, with trees from different organizations duking it out to see what the best holiday spirit is this year.

The sixth annual Festival of Trees is hosting around 14 trees that are currently displayed at the main visitor center at Custer State Park, with each tree representing a Custer business or a business from the surrounding area. People visiting have the chance to vote on their favorite tree at the visitor center, with the winner of the festival being highlighted on the state park’s Facebook page.

Here are some of the festive trees displayed at the visitor center at Custer State Park:

The businesses and organizations that are participating in the Custer State Park Festival of Trees are:

  1. CSP Park Attendants
  2. VFW
  3. Outlaw Ranch
  4. Custer Senior Center
  5. Custer County Democrats
  6. Journey On
  7. Custer Park Resorts
  8. NSDAR - Harney Peak Chapter - Daughters of the American Revolution
  9. Visit Rapid City
  10. Heritage Arrows Home School
  11. Custer Mile High Garden Club
  12. Custer Chamber of Commerce
  13. Seventh Circuit CASA Program
  14. The Mammoth Site

Voting will continue until Jan. 1, and the winner will be announced after New Year’s Day.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss B's Beer Garden bar
Single mom mixes hard work and dreams to own the bar she once tended
Juvenile arrested after North Rapid armed robbery
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
Chapel in the Hills lit up for the Holiday Season.
Final weekend to illuminate your holidays at Chapel in the Hills
School safety is always a high priority for parents and lawmakers and that seems to be the...
State legislator proposes bill aimed at preventing mass school shootings

Latest News

A look at the Minuteman Missile Museum and the history of the Cold War.
A final look at the Minuteman Missile historic site
Senator Thune took to the Senate floor to express frustration over the bill.
Senator John Thune blames Senate Democrats for lack of vote on Security Supplemental Bill
Shoppers got their last-minute gifts in at Uptown Rapid.
Last minute shopping in Rapid City
The tree on the left is Heritage Arrows Home School's. The tree on the right is The Mammoth...
Festival of Trees - Custer State Park