Snow showers and strong winds continue into Christmas Eve

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight areas of snow and wind will continue temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s. Strong winds and snow showers will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, or higher, will be likely with scattered snow showers falling for some. Accumulations will be likely into the northern Black Hills and on the southwestern South Dakota plains. About 1″-3″ of snow showers are expected in these spots, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Slippery roads are likely in those areas, so if you are traveling for your holiday plans, leave a little early and take your time getting to your destination. If you are traveling East River or down into Nebraska, Cheyenne, or Colorado on Sunday, conditions may be a little worse with more snow expected in those areas.

Snow showers taper off by Sunday afternoon and clouds will begin to clear up as well. Wind gusts will weaken Sunday evening and into Christmas morning.

Cloud cover will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Christmas Day with temperatures in the 30s for many. Temperatures will return to the 40s by the middle of next week with plenty of sunshine.

