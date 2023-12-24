Juvenile arrested after North Rapid armed robbery

(WITN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City juvenile was arrested following an armed robbery at a convenience store Friday night.

The Common Cents convenience store on the 1900 block of North Lacrosse Street was robbed at gunpoint about 10:30 p.m. According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, a male brandished a gun and demanded money.

By reviewing several area video sources, police zeroed in on an apartment on the 200 block of East Knollwood Drive. Police say they found the juvenile they believe committed the robbery, as well as the gun and clothing he wore.

The juvenile, whose age was not released, is now in the juvenile justice system.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss B's Beer Garden bar
Single mom mixes hard work and dreams to own the bar she once tended
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
School safety is always a high priority for parents and lawmakers and that seems to be the...
State legislator proposes bill aimed at preventing mass school shootings
Chapel in the Hills lit up for the Holiday Season.
Final weekend to illuminate your holidays at Chapel in the Hills
Wines at Firehouse Wine Cellar
One area winery brings home medals to the Mount Rushmore state

Latest News

50 of the best Christmas movies of all time
Presents under the Christmas tree
Elder Angel Tree: Area organizations unite to deliver gifts for seniors
Snow showers and strong winds continue into Christmas Eve
Area organizations donated approximately 2,000 items, which were then packaged and distributed...
ELDER ANGEL TREE