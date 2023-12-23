State legislator proposes bill aimed at preventing mass school shootings

South Dakota legislator pushing for measures preventing school mass shootings
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - School safety is always a high priority for parents and lawmakers and that seems to be the case once again looking ahead to 2024.

State Senator Brent Hoffman from Hartford released his school safety bill Friday with input from educators, law enforcement, and legislators.

The bill has three major provisions; controlling access to school facilities, requiring a school safety tip line that allows a person to anonymously report threats, and lastly, a school resource officer or school sentinel must be immediately available to respond to violent threats when students are present. Hoffman says despite a lack of mass school shootings in the state, representatives shouldn’t wait for something to happen before passing preventative measures.

“Yes, here in glorious South Dakota we’ve not been the site of a mass shooting but that doesn’t mean we won’t be, or we can’t be. So, the concern of parents is ‘What can we do to make our schools some of the safest in the nation,” said Hoffman.

The prime sponsor of the bill, Representative Fred Deutsch of Florence, says that aside from the bill being important in keeping children safe, he chose to sponsor the bill because of his own family.

“I’m a dad and I’m a grandpa and I love my kids. And I can’t imagine going to pick them up from school and finding out there’s been an incident. It’s just natural for me simply being a dad. And I think any dad or mom would feel the same,” said Deutsch.

Hoffman also says a number of legislators have played a part in the drafting of this bill and he is confident it will receive support from educators, legislators, and law enforcement.

