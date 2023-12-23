Snow Possible Tomorrow Night; Winter Weather Alerts Posted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight, clouds will increase and temperatures remain mild. Rapid City will get to the freezing mark tonight, but still remain mild. Tomorrow, those clouds stick around and increase in coverage with the possibility of rain and snow showers by the evening hours. Now what do we know about the storm system that is moving in? Well the models are still having trouble with tracking the low pressure system with snow totals decreasing in the past 24 hours. Most models have shifted towards the southeast. There are winter weather alerts that are up for a few locations. Taking a look at those alerts, winter weather advisories are up for Pine Ridge and Martin, along with Sheridan in NE Wyoming. 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall with winds gusting up to 50 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions. Futurecast is showing that the bulk of the snow is going to miss us, but this can still change. Yesterday it was showing that we would see a bigger system, while today it shows little to nothing in and around the Black Hills. Accumulation snowfall will most likely be on the South Dakota Plains and in the Northern Black Hills with a dusting to little accumulations for most others, including Rapid City. Winds will also be an issue, starting tomorrow with wind gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow evening. Those winds really kick up Sunday morning with gusts up to 55 in Rapid. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low 30s in and around the Black Hills, but will likely get into the 20s on the SD Plains. Clouds continue to increase into the overnight hours. Those clouds we see tonight are looking to stick around for tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and PM rain and snow showers, especially during the evening. Temperatures will manage to get into the 40s and possibly 50s before that though. The next three days shows the drop in temperature wont last too long in NE Wyoming and the Northern Hills. Rapid City seeing a rebound of temperatures as we head into next week, with plenty of sunshine for the week in between Christmas and New Years.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.