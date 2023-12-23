Meals on Wheels brings Christmas warmth to seniors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday, Meals on Wheels served a Christmas dinner at the Minneluzahan Senior Center.

Last year, Meals on Wheels, Western South Dakota served over 475,000 meals to those in need. This is just one meal out of 250 days that Meals on Wheels serves senior citizens and others in need. It is an opportunity for those to eat a good meal and enjoy time with others.

“It’s got all the fixings. We got a seven-course meal of roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, milk, bread, all sorts of good stuff that’s great for a Christmas celebration,” said George Larson, executive director of Meals on Wheels, Western South Dakota.

Those enjoying the meal were very thankful for the food they got to enjoy.

“I feel wonderful. I enjoy coming down here to eat. The meals have been good, and this is my home away from home,” said Melba Cook.

“Its a wonderful time to come down and take a little break out from all the hectic, most of it. It’s good food, good people, and nice help serving it. It’s a great community service,” said Carolee Carlson.

Carlson said that Meals on Wheels has been a “life saver” for her in the past.

If you would like to help out and donate to Meals on Wheels, you can call (605) 394-6002 or click here.

