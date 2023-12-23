Last minute holiday shopping can be a hassle for people who put it off

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The pressure to find the perfect gift could prompt shoppers to go over budget, buying something they don’t want.

You might think about taking a quick break from shopping to determine whether a purchase is necessary.

“I feel like there’s a stigma of people being lazy for last-minute shopping, which, like some people, are also busy. I can’t believe it’s Christmas already, so I feel like we should have three more weeks until Christmas should actually start,” said holiday shopper Malaika Haangala.

In 2021, early shopping became popular because of supply chain issues. But this year, more shoppers are willing to wait until the last minute in hopes of finding better deals.

“I’m usually very good about getting my Christmas shopping done by Black Friday just because you won’t have that anxiety. But I feel like today I probably did that a little bit. We’ll see how I feel in the next couple of days,” said Haangala.

If you’re a last-minute shopper, these tips can help you avoid overspending. Make a plan for your shopping trip and try to limit the amount of time you spend in stores, which will reduce the temptation to make impulsive purchases.

