Charlie Sheen’s neighbor arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home

FILE - In this April 11, 2013 file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in "Scary Movie V,"...
FILE - In this April 11, 2013 file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in "Scary Movie V," poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.

Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary.

Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call.

Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday.

Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheen, 58, is known for his role on “Two and a Half Men.” He starred in films including “Wall Street,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss B's Beer Garden bar
Single mom mixes hard work and dreams to own the bar she once tended
All three were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol and drug use is under investigation.
Idaho man identified as victim of crash near Wall
Dusti Oliver, a single mother, points to the bus schedule sign.
Toddlers expected to walk at least a mile to Head Start programs in Rapid City
Former potential limestone quarry site near Spearfish.
Mixed emotions after Lawrence County voters nixed a quarry plan
Mild Tomorrow: Snow Possible This Weekend

Latest News

Paramedics Jeremy Cooper, far left, and Peter Cichuniec, far right, enter the Adams County,...
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine
Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas.
3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time to celebrate Christmas together.
Family adopts 3 brothers days before Christmas