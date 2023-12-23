Black Hills Area Community Foundation shares its holiday wish list

Local organization shares their wish list in hopes of receiving help this holiday season.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For two weeks, we shared ways to give back to the community, and now continuing with our theme, the Black Hills Area Community Foundation shares its wish list in hopes of receiving some help this holiday season.

The foundation works with a variety of donors and organizations to promote philanthropy across the seven counties that make up the Black Hills. CEO Liz Hamburg says with the holiday season comes more need and she is urging those who can donate to do so.

“We have two initiatives that we work on year-round and they’re food security and affordable housing and so any contributions to those funds help us do that work. We really do fund a variety of non-profits and so any donations to our grant-making funds helps us serve more non-profits in the area,” said Hamburg.

For more information on where and how to donate please click here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss B's Beer Garden bar
Single mom mixes hard work and dreams to own the bar she once tended
All three were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol and drug use is under investigation.
Idaho man identified as victim of crash near Wall
Dusti Oliver, a single mother, points to the bus schedule sign.
Toddlers expected to walk at least a mile to Head Start programs in Rapid City
Former potential limestone quarry site near Spearfish.
Mixed emotions after Lawrence County voters nixed a quarry plan
Mild Tomorrow: Snow Possible This Weekend

Latest News

Stock satellite image of El Nino.
El Nino and La Nina Explained
Heartland Disaster Help website, prepares homeowners, renters and business owners.
Heartland Disaster Help: new website helps renters prepare for severe weather
Warmer or colder than average temperatures in the Pacific Ocean can influence weather and...
El Nino and La Nina Explained
Last minute holiday shopping
Last minute holiday shopping can be a hassle for people who put it off