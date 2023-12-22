Supporting area nonprofits through community donations

As part of the holiday season, we are spotlighting charities in the area that are looking for support to help the Black Hills community through the winter.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As part of the holiday season, we are spotlighting charities in the area that are looking for support to help the Black Hills community through the winter.

We spoke with The United Way of the Black Hills to see what’s on their wish list. United Way of the Black Hills is responsible for distributing money to nonprofits all over the area with a mission of helping improve the lives of people all over the Black Hills.

Right now they are doing their end-of-year campaign with a goal of $2 million.

If people don’t know what agency should I give to they have the opportunity to well United Way is gonna give to those that are doing transportation, feeding, mental health, they’re gonna be able to spread that dollar around,” said John Cass the Executive Director of United Way of the Black Hills.

Here is a list of the organizations they support and those looking to donate can here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man charged with second-degree gets status hearing pushed back, trial set for...
Second-degree murder suspect trial date set for September 2024
Anamosa Street extension completed allowing thousands of people easier access to East side.
Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area
Tenants at this motel have been dealing with the lack of hot water for nearly two weeks.
UPDATE: Lazy “U” Motel installs water heater after tenant complaints
Driver killed in head-on crash north of Sturgis
Former potential limestone quarry site near Spearfish.
Mixed emotions after Lawrence County voters nixed a quarry plan

Latest News

Jack Caudill celebrates 40 years.
KOTA/KEVN celebrates Jack Caudill’s 40 years on air with ‘Jack Caudill Day’ proclamation
Miss B's Beer Garden bar
Single mom mixes hard work and dreams to own the bar she once tended
These tennis courts are now open and free to use for anyone who needs them.
The Sioux Park Tennis Complex just got an upgrade
Holiday air travel at Rapid City Regional Airport.
Navigate airports and roads with ease for a stress-free seasonal journey