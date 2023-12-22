Single mom mixes hard work and dreams to own the bar she once tended

The story of one hard-working single mother who worked her way from behind the bar to the owner’s office.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a rags-to-riches story. The story of one hard-working single mother who worked her way from behind the bar to the owner’s office. Despite the odds, she overcame numerous challenges, and her lifelong dream sprouted.

Six months ago, Bryce Crouch, also known as ‘Miss B,’ was a Rapid City bartender and single mother struggling to make ends meet. Now, she owns the same bar she used to work at.

Miss B's Beer Garden is open
Miss B's Beer Garden is open(KOTA/KEVN)

“I always put my 100% into everything that I do, and I think that it kind of just benefited me in the long run. And becoming an owner, you know, it’s a new ball game, but I feel like it’s just a blessing in disguise,” said Miss B’s Beer Garden Owner Bryce Couch.

Crouch has worked in the industry since she was a 14-year-old dishwasher. Following the closure of West Rapid’s Iron Phoenix, she pounced on the opportunity to raise the bar from the ashes and make it her own.

“Sooner than later, she got the offer of getting the bar, and she jumped on it. And then, I’m proud because of it. Because this is her dream; she wanted to be a bar owner. She’s always told me she wanted to own a bar, and here it is,” said Tucker Berns.

Miss B’s Beer Garden rose out of those ashes in early December. Crouch hopes to host a variety of events in the near future. She also wants to give back to the community by starting a fundraiser to help single parents.

“If you have a dream, you have a goal, and you have passion for something, you gotta go for it. You gotta try. Otherwise, you know, what are you fighting for?” said Couch.

