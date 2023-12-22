Navigate airports and roads with ease for a stress-free seasonal journey

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Holidays are right around the corner, and that means more people are going to be traveling. Whether you travel by car or plane, there are some things you need to know this time of year.

Many people will be traveling by plane and airports will be fairly busy. It’s important to remember to arrive early and make sure you have your airlines app downloaded to your phone to be aware of any flight changes. If traveling with presents, be sure not to wrap them too early.

“A lot of people are traveling with gifts this time of year. It’s important to remember to wait to wrap them until you reach your final destination. That will make the security screening process go a lot faster. Also, if you can arrive two hours before your flight, it’s going to make it easier for you to make your flight on time,” said Megan Johnson, communications manager for Rapid City Regional Airport.

If you chose to travel by car instead, make sure your car is in its best shape, so you don’t end up stranded on the side of the road. If you do end up stranded, there are some things you should have in your car to stay safe.

“I think it’s important to have a plan. Program in your emergency roadside service provider, program that into your phone so you can access it easily and call for help quickly. It’s always a good thing, this time of the year especially, to have a winter emergency kit in your vehicle. Think of things that you might need to stay safe and warm in the event of a car break down, or maybe do a small repair on your vehicle,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA, South Dakota.

Also, be sure you check your car battery, tire tread, and tire pressure in all tires, including the spare.

When traveling by plane, there are some do’s and don’ts to be aware of.

Be aware of what can be brought on a plane. Don’t pack things such as firearms, explosives, or knives, and make sure you limit liquids to 3.4 ounces.

Make sure you can bring an acceptable ID such as a driver’s license or even a passport.

If you will be traveling with firearms, make sure they are unloaded, properly packed and locked, and put in checked baggage.

If needed, make sure you call ahead and request passenger support if you or a member or your group has any disabilities or conditions.

For a full list of things to check before flying, click here.

