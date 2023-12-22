Mild Tomorrow: Snow Possible This Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, we will see temperatures starting to drop, but mild temperatures remain in the forecast with clear skies likely. Tomorrow, clear skies turn to complete sunshine with temperatures getting warm once again. 50s are likely by the afternoon. Christmas is 4 days away and the chances for a White Christmas is starting to increase. I have upped the chances to 50 - 60 percent of having one inch of snow on Christmas morning. What do we know now? Models are all showing moisture over the Black Hills and NE Wyoming with agreement starting to come to fruition. There is still some disagreement on how much snow will actually fall. Now lets time out the arrival of this snow. Futurecast is showing that we are seeing sunshine tomorrow, but clouds move in on Saturday. Saturday night, rain and snow start to push in with all snow by Sunday morning. Preliminary totals have the highest totals on the SD Plains with Pine Ridge and Martin seeing 2-5 inches, The Black Hills will also be seeing some snow with 3-6 possible in Lead. Tonight we will see 20s on the SD Plains while temperatures remain more mild in and around the Black Hills with 30s. Clear skies tonight will translate to complete sunshine to end off the week. Temperatures for Friday will get into the 50s for almost everyone as that sun heats everything up. The pattern change is here within the next three days with snow possible everywhere on Sunday. Rapid City also seeing the snow chances for Christmas Eve as we will also see breezy conditions. We return to above average temperatures by next week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.