HealthWatch-Cough and cold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s one of those facts of life at this time of year ... a cough and a cold. But what is it and what can you do about it? Monument Health pharmacist Josie Blasius has some thoughts in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“There are three things to know about the common cold and cough this winter season. Number 1: What is the common cold? The common cold refers to several different viruses that cause a respiratory infection of your upper respiratory tract. A cough, sore throat, congestion, a runny or stuffy nose and a low-grade fever are all common symptoms of a cold. Like many respiratory infections, we catch cold viruses when they enter our bodies through our eyes, nose and mouth. This can occur from droplets in the air, hand-to-hand contact or by sharing things like eating utensils, phones or toys with someone who is infected. It is important to cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough to keep your cold from spreading to others. Handwashing is the best way to prevent a cold from spreading from hand-to-hand contact. Staying home and wearing a mask in public while sick will also help prevent transmission of a cold. Number 2: What should I use to treat a cold? Cold’s typically go away on their own in around ten days and usually don’t require medical attention. However, if your symptoms don’t improve or get worse you may want to see your care provider. Drinking water and other fluids and getting plenty of rest are best for treating a cold. Several over-the-counter remedies exist such as cough medicine, anti-inflammatory medications like acetaminophen or ibuprofen, as well as cough medicines and lozenges. Most over-the-counter treatments should not be used unless directed by your child’s care provider, as overuse of these medicines can have serious and potentially life-threatening side effects. Number 3: Should Antibiotics be used to treat my cold? Antibiotics should not be used to treat a cold. A cold is caused by a virus, and antibiotics will not work to treat this. Antibiotics also have potentially severe side effects such as diarrhea, nausea, dizziness or rash. For your KEVN Healthwatch, I’m Josie Blasius”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.