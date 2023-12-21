USD women knock off Bradley

Coyotes earn 68-47
12-21 usd kieffer
12-21 usd kieffer
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:22 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team defeated Bradley 68-47 Wednesday night. The game was tied early in the 4th quarter but the Coyotes turned things outscoring the Braves 25-6 in the final quarter. Grace Larkins led South Dakota with 20 points. Rapid City freshman Olivia Kieffer chipped in with 6 points. The Lady Coyotes are now 10-3 on the season and will next play Friday December 29th when they open up conference play by hosting North Dakota State.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anamosa Street extension completed allowing thousands of people easier access to East side.
Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area
Driver killed in head-on crash north of Sturgis
Names released in Deadwood vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Rapid City man charged with second-degree gets status hearing pushed back, trial set for...
Second-degree murder suspect trial date set for September 2024
Tenants at this motel have been dealing with the lack of hot water for nearly two weeks.
UPDATE: Lazy “U” Motel installs water heater after tenant complaints

Latest News

12-20 Hill City AOW
Athlete of the Week-Hill City’s Erick Jorgensen
12-19 Douglas signing
Three Douglas athletes sign to play at collegiate level
12-18 SDSU football
SDSU will face Montana for National Championship
12-18 RC Christian
‘He’s a special player’: RC Christian’s Kyle Courtney reacts to Pine Ridge loss