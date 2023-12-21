Take action now, before filing your 2023 tax return

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Preparing for tax season can be a stressful part of the new year.

With filing starting in a few weeks, getting started sooner rather than later is a good way to avoid unwanted headaches. Some things you should start preparing include itemized tax deductions such as childcare costs, education costs forms 1098-T, education expenses, home mortgage interest, points you paid, investment interest expenses, and any charitable donation receipts. Make sure you have all the information about your income, including adjustments to income like student loan interest, moving expenses, and IRA contributions.

Shelby Dahl, general manager for Liberty Tax, said “Watch for those papers in the mail, that’s your W-2s, your 1099s, things like that, and just make sure that everybody has your current address too. That is a big thing. We see a lot of people coming in and they have changed addresses but did not change it with someone that they are expecting to get a form from.”

According to the IRS, you start filing your taxes in early 2024.

Dahl added that if you have any questions make sure to contact your tax advisor.

