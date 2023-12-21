More money, more art: one area organization receives funds to promote arts in the area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Rapid City has granted the Rapid City Arts Council $100,000 to support artistic non-profit organizations in the upcoming year. This money is going to fund a grant designed to promote arts in the area.

The Arts Investment Fund is dedicated to supporting non-profit organizations that enrich the community with diverse art experiences. Next year, according to The Dahl’s Art Center executive director, the funds will benefit groups such as the Black Hills Symphony, the Dakota Choral Union, and other organizations that provide music for the community. The grant application, which is open annually to city organizations, is not limited to music, but is available to any group providing arts opportunities.

“So we’re able to disperse the funds for the city organizations as well as to applicants that we select from a competitive process. And then all of those grants that we recommend to city council are approved by city council, and then funding goes out quarterly to support their activities throughout the year. So it’s a new grant cycle every January,” said Rapid City Arts Council Executive Director Jacqui Dietrich.

The grant application is open until Jan. 26. For those interested in applying click here.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.