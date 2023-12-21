Mixology at Home - Sally O’Malley’s Salted Caramel White Russian

The White Russian is reportedly South Dakota's go-to drink for Christmas. This version adds some "bling."
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What is a little sweet and a little salty? A salted caramel White Russian by Sally O’Malley’s bartender Kelly Everett.

Kelly joined us on Mixology at Home to showcase what, surprisingly, is a very popular Christmas drink in South Dakota ... the White Russian.

An online survey using Google Trends shows what Christmas drink each state enjoys. Eggnog is not king at Christmas. It comes in second to Christmas punch. As for the White Russian, South Dakota is the only state that favors it. There must be a lot of The Big Lebowski fans here.

Now, Kelly did “bling” it up and that tweak makes this an excellent after-dinner holiday treat, great with a plate of Christmas cookies! You might also want to leave one out for Santa Claus.

Here is Sally O’Malley’s salted caramel White Russian. It is an easy drink to make, with all ingredients available locally.

Ingredients

  • Crown Royal Salted Caramel
  • Coffee liqueur
  • Half and half
  • Caramel syrup
  • Gold-colored sugar

Directions

  • Rim a rocks (old fashioned) glass with gold sugar. You wet the rim of the glass with water and then dip it into the sugar. Another twist would be to rim the glass first with the syrup and then dip it into the sugar. Your choice.
  • After rimming the glass, use the syrup to make a design on the inside of the glass.
  • Add ice and then one and a half to two ounces of whisky and about half as much coffee liqueur, topping the drink off with half and half.
  • As with every drink recipe, play with it until you get the taste you want. Maybe you want a tad more coffee liqueur or less whisky.

