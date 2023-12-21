Mild End of the Week; Snow Chances Christmas Eve

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures fall into the 20s on the Plains, but in and around the Black Hills temperatures remain in the 30s. Tomorrow, we start out with a few clouds however, they whisk away by the afternoon leaving us with complete sunshine. Temperatures will get into the 50s by tomorrow afternoon. As we head into the day on Friday, complete sunshine dominates the entire day and temperatures reflect that as we stay above average and 50s are possible. Saturday, a mix of 40s and 50s will be prominent by the afternoon. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday. Sunday, big changes come to the forecast as temperatures drop into the 30s in the afternoon with the possibility of some snow showers throughout the day. The highest chances for that snow will be in SW South Dakota and along the Nebraskan border in Central SD. Christmas Day, temperatures remain in the 30s, right around average with a few lingering snow showers possible. Temperatures return to above average by Tuesday with 40s expected. Wednesday, sunshine returns with temperatures once again in the 40s, above average.

