Homelessness on the rise nationally and in Rapid City

Homelessness below the national average in South Dakota
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In a recent study by the Department of Housing and Urban Development they observed a 12% increase in homelessness when comparing this January to last year.

The increase comes in contrast with an overall decrease in South Dakota. However, Rapid City seems to be following the national trend with a 9% increase over last year. The reason is likely because of the way the homeless are counted. Point-in-time surveys or PITs determine the homelessness rate and only organizations with federal funding report their numbers.

“All of our projects that are using federal funding are required to participate, that’s kind of the great irony,” said Joseph Tielke, the Continuum of Care Administrator for South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium. “The ones that participate in our shared database where we have information on the poll, those are the ones required to participate. So, it’s almost a campaigning from us to get more partners to come along with us on this effort.”

Tielke says limiting the count to organizations getting federal funding could be why the statewide numbers are down. He’s asking organizations across the state to join federal programs and share their numbers with the South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium.

A local homeless advocate says there are still a few needs that haven’t been met because of the increase in the Rapid City area.

“The number is high and I feel it’s gonna get higher here. I don’t know we have some people saying the numbers are down, we don’t see it,” said Ted Hayward, an advocate for the homeless in Rapid City.

Hayward says issues like homelessness need community involvement to solve and he is trying to do his part. He hosts weekly feeds for those in need and recently opened a mobile shower.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anamosa Street extension completed allowing thousands of people easier access to East side.
Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area
Driver killed in head-on crash north of Sturgis
Names released in Deadwood vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Rapid City man charged with second-degree gets status hearing pushed back, trial set for...
Second-degree murder suspect trial date set for September 2024
Tenants at this motel have been dealing with the lack of hot water for nearly two weeks.
UPDATE: Lazy “U” Motel installs water heater after tenant complaints

Latest News

Take action now, before filing your 2023 tax return
Rory was chosen to be this week's cutest pet.
Cutest pet of the week: Rory
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Library revival
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
IRS advising people to file their taxes early