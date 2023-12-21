Gen Z and millennials are leading the charge toward a library revival

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to a report released by the American Library Association, Gen Z and millennials are using public libraries, both in person and digitally, at higher rates compared to older generations.

The public relations coordinator for the Rapid City Public Library, Laurinda Tapper, stated, “Libraries have evolved, and we are not just about books; we offer technology that is available for the public to use, and you know, Gen Z, they grew up with technology and the internet, so they can use their devices here; they can access research and digital libraries and streaming; they can print from their phones.”

Tapper added that social media is a big deal to both Gen Z and millennials. “They are very heavy social media users, and so we invest time to create organic creative content that we can engage and communicate with another generation that may not be walking through the door.”

Tapper says that she noticed Gen Z and millennials are coming to the library for more than a typical book, adding, “And one thing that we are doing is offering more than just books and technology; we also offer unique collections, like disk golf kits, puzzles, board games, video games, and that kind of stuff, and it is really exciting to be able to offer something to non-readers alike.”

The Rapid City Public Library also offers a makerspace, which holds a CNC machine, a 3D printer, and a recording machine, where those interested can film podcasts and more.

