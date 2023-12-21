Cutest pet of the week: Rory

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This is Rory, a 4-year-old corgi. Her fun fact is she loves TV shows with K-9 actors, cleaning your ice cream bowl, playing catch, and long car rides.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.