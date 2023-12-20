Three Douglas athletes sign to play at collegiate level

Patriots headed to DWU and SD Mines
12-19 Douglas signing
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It’s an exciting time over at the Douglas high school as three student athletes have signed on to play at the collegiate level. Mandalin Nachtigall will play softball at Dakota Wesleyan. Hunter Panik is also headed to DWU to play soccer. Peyton Cast is headed to SD Mines to compete in cross country and track.

