Salvation Army of the Black Hills helping prepare families for Christmas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Salvation Army of the Black Hills is spreading holiday joy through a variety of events aimed at helping out the area’s less fortunate families.

Winter is the time of year when families are out shopping for gifts and food to prep for holiday gatherings, and the Salvation Army is asking for the community’s help this season to make sure every family in the Black Hills has the best Christmas possible.

“Christmas is our largest single fundraising event, the Christmas campaign so it’s a huge very important thing for us. Our kettles are out, they’ll be out until the 23rd this year because the 24th is Christmas Eve. But it’s a great opportunity that fund all of our Christmas programs and many programs throughout the year as well,” said Black Hills area coordinator Major Jerry O’Neil.

Aside from from fundraising and donations the Salvation Army is also making sure they’re giving a little bit of the holiday spirit back through their toy and food drive.

“We’ve got about almost 600 families going through today and tomorrow. We’ve got a lot of folks coming through but we have such a generous community that we have a lot of great toys for them so it’s been pretty fun,” said Rapid City corps officer Major Vangie O’Neil.

In addition to the fun volunteers have helping their community, they feel it’s equally as important to give kids in the community the best Christmas possible.

“People think the Salvation Army is providing basic needs and some people might say toys aren’t basic needs but you know if a kid on Christmas morning doesn’t have anything to open, a toy is pretty basic,” said Major Vangie.

More than 1,900 children will be going through the toy shops this year between the Rapid City and Spearfish locations, and O’Neil wants to remind all those interested in signing up next year to do so starting in November.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.