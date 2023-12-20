New school boundaries could change attendance at some middle schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday night, the Rapid City Area School board will vote on redistricting, setting new boundaries because of the closure of Canyon Lake Elementary School set for the end of this school year.

After a lot of input from the community about how changing boundaries might affect families, parents are left wondering where their students will be going to school next year, and if those schools are going to have enough space for new kids.

“The school district put it out that it’s more available, you could open enroll into some of these different schools, but it’s going to be pretty competitive, based on how many kids they’re going to move, how many families are still going to want to try to go there, it was a full school in general,” said concerned parent Matt McKie.

But Canyon Lake Elementary isn’t the only school impacted by a new boundary.

“As far as the south middle school, southwest middle school, east middle school, rebounding, those students will be grandfathered in if they want to stay at their current middle school, until they would finish middle school, if the parents want to provide transportation,” said Nicole Swigart, RCAS superintendent.

At this time Swigart says the district isn’t looking at adjusting bus routes in events of moving boundaries.

